Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EPS miss: Industrial & Commercial Bank of China reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus of $0.73 by $0.04, with a net margin of 24.61% and return on equity of 8.89%.
  • Shares traded up 0.2% to $18.34 on Wednesday on below-average volume, and the stock sports a market cap of $326.82 billion and a low PE of 6.60 within a 52-week range of $13.27–$18.75.
  • Analyst view: Zacks Research upgraded the shares to a "Hold," and MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Interested in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Up 0.2%

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,886. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is a state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Founded in 1984, ICBC has grown into one of the world's largest banking institutions by total assets, operating a diversified financial services business that serves corporate, institutional and retail clients. The bank provides deposit-taking and lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and markets services, as well as a range of payment and settlement solutions.

ICBC's product and service offerings span corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking, including corporate loans, supply‑chain and trade finance, cash management, credit and debit cards, mortgages and consumer finance, wealth-management products, custody and asset-management services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Right Now?

Before you consider Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. wasn't on the list.

While Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines