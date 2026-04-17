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Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Infineon Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Infineon Technologies shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.46 on Friday, last trading around $57.39 on a volume of 15,951 shares (previous close $54.24).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leaning positive: JPMorgan upgraded to "overweight" and Wall Street Zen to "buy" while UBS and Zacks moved to "hold," leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • Infineon recently beat estimates, reporting $0.41 EPS versus $0.36 expected and $4.33B revenue versus $3.65B expected; the company has a market cap of about $70.4B and a P/E around 61.6.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Infineon Technologies.

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.3940, with a volume of 15951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Zacks Research cut Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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