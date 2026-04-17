Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.3940, with a volume of 15951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Zacks Research cut Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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