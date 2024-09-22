3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts

U.S. stocks reacted positively following the Federal Open Market Committee's announcement in mid-September that it would lower interest rates by 50 basis points, wider than many analysts had anticipated. Generally, a lower federal funds rate is often a boon for stocks, as businesses are able to more easily secure loans to facilitate growth and consumers may be more likely to increase spending habits.

The Federal Reserve is not the only central bank that has reduced interest rates heading into the final quarter of 2024. Similar institutions in Canada, the U.K., and other countries have begun to trim rates in recent months as well. Notably, the European Central Bank—the equivalent of the Federal Reserve for the European Union—cut some interest rates by 25 basis points in June and both deposit facility and refinancing rates in September as well. European stocks may stand to benefit from lower interest rates in the eurozone and, potentially, the U.S. as well.

IFNNY: Technological Breakthrough and Value Prospect

Infineon Technologies Today IFNNY Infineon Technologies $32.48 -1.86 (-5.42%) 52-Week Range $28.83 ▼ $42.45 Dividend Yield 0.77% P/E Ratio 15.39 Add to Watchlist

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a German fabricator of semiconductors and related products. With a market capitalization of under $45 billion, it is orders of magnitude smaller than major semiconductor rivals like NVIDIA Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA or Broadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO. Smaller companies often stand to benefit in particular from lowered interest rates as they may be more likely than well-established firms to borrow money in order to finance expansion efforts.

Infineon is, indeed, in the midst of a major project to expand its offerings. The firm announced just days before the latest round of rate cuts that it would emphasize its gallium nitride (GaN) chips thanks to a technological advance that would reduce manufacturing costs. GaN chips are an alternative to popular silicon chips and are known for their light weight, efficiency, and resiliency to high temperatures, among other things.

Infineon's chips are often used in automotive applications. The automotive industry continues to be plagued by headwinds including supply chain issues and high prices, but Infineon nonetheless remains poised to grow as the automotive industry reverses course. Additionally, the chipmaker's P/E ratio of 16.3, significantly lower than many other semiconductor companies, gives it an attractive valuation in the meantime.

NVO: New Drugs in Progress

Novo Nordisk A/S Today NVO Novo Nordisk A/S $127.51 -7.37 (-5.46%) 52-Week Range $86.96 ▼ $148.15 Dividend Yield 0.56% P/E Ratio 43.97 Price Target $145.17 Add to Watchlist

Danish healthcare firm Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE: NVO trades on the New York Stock Exchange, but the international scope of its operations makes it susceptible to changes in interest rates globally. Novo Nordisk has captured headlines around the world with Ozempic, its popular medication used to address type 2 diabetes and obesity concerns.

Now, the firm has at least two more potential blockbuster drugs in various stages of development, and lowered interest rates may play a role in bringing these products to market. First, Wegovy is a weight loss and cardiovascular drug already approved by the FDA in the U.S. that has recently also been backed by the European Medicines Agency. To be sure, Wegovy is already highly successful, but expansion into Europe would help to solidify its blockbuster status.

Second, Novo Nordisk and biotech firm Korro Bio Inc. NASDAQ: KRRO have announced a collaboration seeking to develop two new genetic medicines to treat cardiometabolic disease. The scope of the project is massive, with Korro Bio set to receive up to $530 million to develop and commercialize the new medicines.

ASML: Large Semiconductor Firm Could Still Grow

ASML Today ASML ASML $795.28 -32.88 (-3.97%) 52-Week Range $563.99 ▼ $1,110.09 Dividend Yield 0.70% P/E Ratio 40.62 Price Target $1,147.80 Add to Watchlist

ASML Holdings N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is another semiconductor firm, though this one is based in the Netherlands. Despite its size relative to Infineon (it has a market cap of $327 billion), ASML has substantial growth potential.

Analysts have assigned it an average price target of $1,147.80, representing upside potential of 38.6%.

The firm is expected to post earnings growth of more than 63% in upcoming quarters. These factors help to make ASML an attractive prospect even as its P/E ratio is high at 40.8.

Future Rate Cuts Planned

The Federal Reserve has already signaled plans to continue to cut rates, and it is possible that the European Central Bank will follow suit. Depending on how these rate cuts are timed and how significant they are, they could help to facilitate a soft landing and continued economic growth or potentially pivot one or more economies into a recession. Thus, despite assurances that additional rate cuts are coming, investors may consider stocking up on shares of companies standing to benefit now.

