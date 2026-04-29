InflaRx (IFRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect InflaRx to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.0090 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of ($0.04) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect InflaRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InflaRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.49. InflaRx has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InflaRx in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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