InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Down 2.3% - Time to Sell?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70. 928,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,288,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on InflaRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IFRX

InflaRx Stock Down 2.3%

The business's fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.44.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx N.V. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in InflaRx by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company's stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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