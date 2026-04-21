InflaRx's (IFRX) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IFRX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get InflaRx alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on IFRX

InflaRx Stock Performance

InflaRx stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of ($0.04) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company's lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InflaRx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InflaRx wasn't on the list.

While InflaRx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here