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Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III from “hold” to “sell” in a research note issued Sunday.
  • Other analysts remain mixed: Benchmark initiated coverage with a “speculative buy” and a $12 price target, while MarketBeat says the stock’s consensus rating is still Hold.
  • The SPAC’s stock was up 0.2% and traded near its 52-week range, opening at $10.42 versus a low of $10.05 and a high of $10.43.
  • Interested in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III? Here are five stocks we like better.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "speculative buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IPCX

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.2%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III NASDAQ: IPCX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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