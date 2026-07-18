Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

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Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

IPCX opened at $10.38 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 797,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III NASDAQ: IPCX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

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