Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

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Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Infleqtion from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Infleqtion in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

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Infleqtion Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of INFQ stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Infleqtion has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.49.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The quantum tech company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infleqtion will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Pranav Gokhale sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,218,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,342,515.40. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $493,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,161,988 shares of company stock worth $443,111,218.

Infleqtion Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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