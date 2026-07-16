Infosys (INFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 26/27 (Media) results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Infosys to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $5.0960 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 26/27 (Media) earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 16.44%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Infosys has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Infosys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $16.80 to $12.70 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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