Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.3550, with a volume of 14870835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.31 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. Infosys had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Infosys by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 79.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Infosys by 45.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 14,938,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 4,674,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 13.6% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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