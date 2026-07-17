Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.7143.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of IR opened at $84.81 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here