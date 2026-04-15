Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.34 and last traded at $83.2130. Approximately 2,075,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,701,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $350,894.88. This represents a 77.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $2,737,415.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,506,890.50. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 584,771 shares of company stock worth $54,976,547 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,726,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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