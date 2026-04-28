Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.2%

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $72.45 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.Ingersoll Rand's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 19,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $1,867,645.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,186,983.51. The trade was a 61.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $1,771,869.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,573,182. The trade was a 52.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,263 shares of company stock valued at $40,828,923. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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