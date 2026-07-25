Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

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Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $84.24 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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