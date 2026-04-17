Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Institutional Trading of Ingevity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company's stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,395,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Down 0.7%

NGVT opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $77.46.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.27 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 126.25% and a negative net margin of 13.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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