Ingredion (INGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $1.7898 billion for the quarter. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,796. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.71.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $4,020,217.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,002,983.22. The trade was a 40.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,010 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company's stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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