Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

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Ingredion Stock Up 1.1%

Ingredion stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $94.44 and a 1-year high of $135.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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