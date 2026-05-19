Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.75 and last traded at $101.75, with a volume of 37232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,432.05. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $131,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,556,406.70. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $1,334,001. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company's stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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