Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IKT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.40.

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Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IKT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.94. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibikase Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,640 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

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