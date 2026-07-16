InMode (INMD) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect InMode to announce earnings of $0.3327 per share and revenue of $93.0320 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.27%.The firm had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

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InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.91. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in InMode by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,927 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on InMode and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INMD

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. NASDAQ: INMD is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode's product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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