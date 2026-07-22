InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on InMode from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on InMode and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.91. InMode has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.27%.The company had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,927 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company's stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. NASDAQ: INMD is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode's product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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