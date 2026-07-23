Innodata (INOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $86.31 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Innodata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Innodata Trading Down 3.5%

INOD opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 2.89. Innodata has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $125.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INOD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innodata from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innodata from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Innodata from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $130.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Innodata

Insider Transactions at Innodata

In other news, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $22,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,340,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,718,251.20. This trade represents a 12.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $21,897,525.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 95,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,580,386.85. This represents a 71.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,472,885 shares of company stock worth $143,998,492. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,968 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,320 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 16.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 1,527.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company's stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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