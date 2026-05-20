Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Sells $14,019,000.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 150,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $14,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,340,456 shares in the company, valued at $125,279,017.76. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Abuhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jack Abuhoff sold 2,800 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $260,484.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Jack Abuhoff sold 150,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $14,158,500.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Jack Abuhoff sold 100,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $9,578,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Jack Abuhoff sold 76,991 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $7,358,799.78.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jack Abuhoff sold 71,699 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $6,854,424.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Jack Abuhoff sold 94,460 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $8,613,807.40.

Get Innodata alerts: Sign Up

Innodata Stock Up 7.4%

INOD traded up $6.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.71. 1,921,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,375. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 2.40. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.47 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Innodata from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Innodata from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a "top pick" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Report on Innodata

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innodata by 1,567.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Innodata, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Innodata wasn't on the list.

While Innodata currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here