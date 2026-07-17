Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF) Short Interest Update

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Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Stock Performance

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly ( NASDAQ:QBUF Get Free Report ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,595 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 19,324 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of QBUF opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QBUF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly in the first quarter worth $615,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,317 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 47.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 325,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 104,113 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

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