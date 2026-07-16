Innventure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INV)

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,002 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical volume of 2,053 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Innventure

In other Innventure news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 582,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $3,213,407.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 182,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,616.16. This trade represents a 76.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INV. Yorkville Advisors Global LP boosted its position in Innventure by 17,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP now owns 1,295,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innventure in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure in the first quarter worth about $174,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Redwood Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innventure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Innventure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Innventure

Innventure Price Performance

NASDAQ INV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Innventure has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. Innventure had a negative net margin of 5,225.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of ($3.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innventure will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

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