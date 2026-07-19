Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INO. Weiss Ratings lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.98.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines aimed at treating and preventing infectious diseases and cancers. The company leverages proprietary technologies to design synthetic DNA sequences that encode antigens capable of eliciting targeted immune responses. Inovio's business activities span early research through clinical development, with a primary emphasis on advancing candidates against viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, Ebola, Zika and other emerging threats.

Central to Inovio's platform is its SynCon® technology, which constructs optimized DNA plasmids for broad antigen coverage, and the Cellectra® electroporation device, designed to enhance cellular uptake and expression of DNA vaccines.

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