Inseego (INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $34.5280 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Inseego had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.89 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inseego Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Inseego has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $240.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSG

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 3,087.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.

Inseego's product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.

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