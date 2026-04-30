Inseego to Buy Nokia’s $200M FWA Device Business, Partner on AI- and 6G-Focused Wireless Innovation

Inseego NASDAQ: INSG executives on a conference call outlined plans to acquire Nokia’s global fixed wireless access (FWA) device business and enter a strategic partnership with Nokia focused on go-to-market collaboration and next-generation wireless innovation centered on AI and 6G.

Get Inseego alerts: Sign Up

Acquisition overview and strategic rationale

Chief Executive Officer Juho Sarvikas described the deal as “transformative” and said it would give Inseego “immediate global scale in revenue and reach,” strengthen its product and market position, and create a framework for joint commercial and technology activity with Nokia.

Sarvikas said Inseego is acquiring an “approximately $200 million run rate FWA business” and that the transaction effectively “doubles” Inseego’s revenue base, positioning the company as a global wireless broadband provider with a broader customer footprint across enterprise and consumer markets. He added that the acquisition expands Inseego from a “U.S.-centric business into a scaled global platform” with more diversified customer exposure.

Transaction structure, equity investment, and support arrangement

Chief Financial Officer Steven Gatoff said the acquisition is structured as an asset purchase with aggregate consideration of $20 million, consisting of $15 million of Inseego common stock to be issued to Nokia at closing and warrants valued at $5 million. In addition, Nokia will make a $10 million direct investment in Inseego through a combination of common stock and warrants. Gatoff said the combined equity holdings are expected to make Nokia an approximately 11% owner of Inseego, or about 2.7 million shares.

Gatoff said the issued equity will be subject to a lockup: 50% of the shares and warrants will be locked up for one year and the remaining 50% for two years.

To support the transition and ongoing investment in the acquired business, Gatoff said the companies negotiated a support agreement under which Nokia will provide quarterly cash payments to offset EBITDA losses of the acquired business during the first year following closing, enabling Inseego to invest in engineering and the product roadmap while keeping the acquired operation at an “EBITDA neutral outcome.” He said the EBITDA support is capped at $38 million in aggregate for the first year post-close, which management views as sufficient for that period’s operations and investments.

Gatoff also outlined a profit-sharing arrangement for the second and third years following closing. He said the framework is intended to align the two companies around performance: the trigger is “revenue performance of the business,” and Nokia would receive a portion of positive EBITDA generated by the acquired business based on how it performs against expectations.

The company expects the transaction to close in Q4 2026, subject to customary conditions, Gatoff said.

Portfolio expansion and anticipated synergies

Sarvikas highlighted the addition of Nokia’s FastMile consumer FWA portfolio, including indoor gateways and outdoor receivers designed for in-home broadband deployments across Sub-6 and millimeter wave. He said the products are “deployment-ready” for operator rollouts, emphasizing self-install capabilities where possible and technician installs where needed, with integrated Wi-Fi and simple management.

Management described several areas where it expects to pursue growth and efficiency once the acquisition closes:

Revenue levers: cross-selling across the combined customer bases, taking Inseego product lines to new global customers, and expanding SaaS attach for device and network management.

cross-selling across the combined customer bases, taking Inseego product lines to new global customers, and expanding SaaS attach for device and network management. Profitability levers: supply chain scale and purchasing leverage, engineering synergies through platform reuse across software/hardware/cloud and product design reuse, and improved fixed-cost absorption from a larger revenue base.

Asked about early synergy opportunities, Gatoff said integration planning is underway but noted the need to maintain “arm’s length” requirements prior to closing. Sarvikas emphasized the opportunity to consolidate technology platforms over time, including connectivity modules and device operating systems, with the intent to bring consumer and enterprise, mobile and fixed products onto “a single technology platform” as modem generations advance.

Market drivers, global footprint, and partnership with Nokia

Sarvikas said FWA demand is being shaped by a shift in network requirements beyond download speed toward “more uplink capacity, lower latency, and more intelligence closer to the edge,” driven by AI workloads, cloud applications, industrial connectivity, and mobility use cases. He pointed to expected growth in 5G fixed wireless shipments “reaching roughly 47 million units by 2029” and said millimeter wave is increasing capacity for FWA deployments.

During Q&A, Gatoff said Nokia’s FWA customer base is centered around “Asia, APAC, and Middle East, and Europe,” in that order, and noted that the business has a “consumer structure,” with a gross margin profile more consistent with consumer than enterprise. Sarvikas added that across EMEA and APAC there is a set of “diversified anchor customers” that management expects to use as a base for growth.

On the strategic partnership, Sarvikas said Inseego expects to resource and partially acquire a global go-to-market team across sales, technical pre-sales, customer engineering, and operations, while also working alongside Nokia’s large global sales infrastructure. He described plans for a joint sales process and pipeline management and said Inseego is looking at incentivizing and training Nokia’s sales team to support customer continuity.

In response to a question on tariffs and political challenges, Sarvikas said that for the U.S. market, the category is “tariff exempt,” similar to Inseego’s current product line, and added that the company has a “very diversified set of countries of origin,” including flexibility for customers requiring TAA compliance. He also said Europe has cybersecurity considerations similar to those emerging in the U.S. and suggested that could be a tailwind because Inseego is a “Western player.”

On SaaS opportunities in a more consumer-oriented base, Sarvikas said large consumer deployments still require manageability and that Inseego aims to develop a unified platform that can serve both enterprise and consumer deployments, citing API investments and potential cloud-related opportunities with larger customers.

Gatoff said the company plans to file an 8-K with transaction documentation. Sarvikas closed the call by calling the deal a “truly transformational step” and said Inseego expects to provide additional updates on its upcoming Q1 earnings call scheduled for May 7.

About Inseego NASDAQ: INSG

Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.

Inseego's product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inseego, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inseego wasn't on the list.

While Inseego currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here