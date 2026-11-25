Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 211,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $6,144,388.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,080,518 shares in the company, valued at $60,459,853.08. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 2,087,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,955. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.95% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,911,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,085,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,381 shares of the company's stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284,151 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company focused on using the human immune system to diagnose and treat disease. Based in Seattle, Washington, the company develops technologies that sequence and analyze immune cells and their receptors, generating data for clinical testing, research and drug development. Its products include immunoSEQ, a platform used by researchers and biopharmaceutical companies to study immune responses, and clonoSEQ, a clinical test that detects and monitors minimal residual disease in certain blood cancers.

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