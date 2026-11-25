Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 243,040 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $6,975,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,036,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,434,348. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,955. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $324,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,911,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $37,109,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $18,912,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $16,858,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company focused on using the human immune system to diagnose and treat disease. Based in Seattle, Washington, the company develops technologies that sequence and analyze immune cells and their receptors, generating data for clinical testing, research and drug development. Its products include immunoSEQ, a platform used by researchers and biopharmaceutical companies to study immune responses, and clonoSEQ, a clinical test that detects and monitors minimal residual disease in certain blood cancers.

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