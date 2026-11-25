Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 240,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $6,778,697.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,795,831 shares in the company, valued at $50,678,350.82. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 2,087,515 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,955. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $324,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,911,366 shares of the company's stock worth $126,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,085,661 shares of the company's stock worth $89,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $37,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,381 shares of the company's stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company focused on using the human immune system to diagnose and treat disease. Based in Seattle, Washington, the company develops technologies that sequence and analyze immune cells and their receptors, generating data for clinical testing, research and drug development. Its products include immunoSEQ, a platform used by researchers and biopharmaceutical companies to study immune responses, and clonoSEQ, a clinical test that detects and monitors minimal residual disease in certain blood cancers.

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