AEVEX Corp. (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) CEO Charles Roger Iv Wells bought 10,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 104,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,306.78. The trade was a 11.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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AEVEX Stock Performance

AVEX traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. 1,198,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. AEVEX Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -156.12.

AEVEX (NYSE:AVEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AEVEX Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEVEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AEVEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,687,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AEVEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,903,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AEVEX by 265.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,960 shares of the company's stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 874,380 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEVEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEVEX by 2,475.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVEX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AEVEX in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AEVEX from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AEVEX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AEVEX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AEVEX in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Read Our Latest Report on AEVEX

AEVEX Company Profile

AEVEX Corporation NYSE: AVEX provides defense and intelligence customers with unmanned aircraft systems and related mission solutions. Its work includes designing, building and integrating aircraft, sensors and other mission equipment for operational use. The company also offers engineering, training and operational support services. These capabilities help customers plan and conduct missions that rely on aerial surveillance, reconnaissance and other specialized aviation functions. AEVEX serves government and defense customers, including U.S. and allied users.

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