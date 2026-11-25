AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) Director Kojo Osei Frimpong Busia sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $30,712.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,696. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,334. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $129.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.72.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 32.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.1250 dividend. This is a decrease from AngloGold Ashanti's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. AngloGold Ashanti's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $118.85.

View Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,254,867 shares of the mining company's stock worth $211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,919 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $202,549,000 after purchasing an additional 641,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth approximately $8,271,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 99.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the mining company's stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth approximately $178,812,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company's stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company that explores for, develops and operates gold mines. Gold is its primary product, and the company also produces silver and other by-products at some operations. The company's operations and projects span Africa, Australia and the Americas. Its portfolio includes mines and development projects in countries such as Ghana, Tanzania, Guinea, Australia, Brazil and Argentina. AngloGold Ashanti was formed in 1998 through the consolidation of gold mining interests held by Anglo American in South Africa.

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