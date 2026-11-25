Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total value of $833,448.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,063.12. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.77, for a total value of $845,942.46.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $842,912.64.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $781,474.25.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.36, for a total value of $823,720.64.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.62, for a total value of $814,748.38.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $827,655.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.01, for a total value of $796,491.99.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $806,495.82.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.06, for a total transaction of $815,803.94.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,438 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.19, for a total transaction of $474,813.22.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,220,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,537,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,507,478 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $207,307,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,948,772 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $81,239,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,534 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $36,986,090,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,443,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s strategy of adding AI features to devices customers already own may avoid some of the heavy data-center spending undertaken by rivals. Free cash flow rose nearly 38% to $136 billion in fiscal 2026, leaving room for investment and shareholder returns. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Here's Why Apple Has Been Immune

Apple’s strategy of adding AI features to devices customers already own may avoid some of the heavy data-center spending undertaken by rivals. Free cash flow rose nearly 38% to $136 billion in fiscal 2026, leaving room for investment and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic could compete to provide Siri’s AI technology point to possible new monetization opportunities, though no deal or financial impact is established. Google reportedly already pays Apple $20 billion annually. OpenAI, Google and Anthropic “Could All End Up Bidding” for Siri

Reports that OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic could compete to provide Siri’s AI technology point to possible new monetization opportunities, though no deal or financial impact is established. Google reportedly already pays Apple $20 billion annually. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are pressuring Apple’s margins. One report flags gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%, while Micron’s sharply higher margins add to concerns that suppliers may have greater pricing power. Is Micron's Record Margin Squeezing Apple And HP?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report