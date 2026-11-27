Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $2,182,690.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,282.68. This represents a 58.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 130,553 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $28,343,056.30.

On Thursday, October 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 27,990 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $6,075,229.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 96,992 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.14, for a total transaction of $21,060,842.88.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 460,374 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $97,640,721.66.

On Friday, September 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 62,622 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $13,238,290.80.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 6.5%

ANET stock traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,652. The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $217.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company's revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,286,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,757,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,986,465,000 after buying an additional 1,316,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,352,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 155.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

These are some of the ANET headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The stock was also included in Zacks’ Strong Buy momentum list, reinforcing the favorable near-term outlook. Read the Zacks upgrade

Zacks upgraded ANET to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The stock was also included in Zacks’ Strong Buy momentum list, reinforcing the favorable near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Read about Etherlink R4 and AI growth

Arista expanded its Etherlink R4 lineup for distributed AI inferencing, adding equipment designed to reduce latency and power use and address data-sovereignty needs. The launch could strengthen its position as demand for AI infrastructure grows. Negative Sentiment: Technical commentary flagged resistance and a weaker trend structure. Separately, ANET had recently fallen alongside semiconductor stocks during a broader chip-sector selloff, suggesting market sentiment remains a risk. Read the technical analysis Read about the chip-sector selloff

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Wall Street Zen raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.19.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. develops cloud networking products for data centers, campus networks and routing environments. Its offerings include Ethernet switches and routers, along with software and services designed to help organizations build, manage and secure large-scale networks. The company's Extensible Operating System (EOS) is a core part of its platform, providing a common software foundation across many of its networking products. Arista also offers tools for network management, automation, analytics and security.

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