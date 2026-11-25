Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBT - Get Free Report) COO Sumant Pustake bought 1,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $50,034.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $145,215.40. This represents a 52.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Beacon Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BBT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 464,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,870. Beacon Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Beacon Financial had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Financial Corporation will post 3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Beacon Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Beacon Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Beacon Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Beacon Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,014,000 after buying an additional 156,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,823 shares of the company's stock worth $41,364,000 after buying an additional 648,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,394,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,922 shares of the company's stock worth $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company's stock.

Beacon Financial Company Profile

I could not verify a company named Beacon Financial trading on the NYSE under the symbol BBT. That ticker was formerly used by BB&T Corporation, a U.S. financial services company. BB&T provided commercial and consumer banking, insurance, wealth management, mortgage and investment services. It merged with SunTrust Banks in 2019 to form Truist Financial, and BBT is no longer its ticker.

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