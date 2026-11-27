BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) Director Michael Stone acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,892,994 shares in the company, valued at $32,275,547.70. This trade represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Michael Stone bought 40,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $629,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Stone bought 13,125 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $251,868.75.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michael Stone bought 12,820 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $251,015.60.

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BETA Technologies Stock Performance

BETA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 880,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,917. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BETA Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. BETA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 1,007.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($9.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BETA Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BETA Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BETA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BETA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BETA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BETA Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,758 shares of the company's stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 576,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BETA Technologies by 177.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 457,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BETA Technologies by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,097 shares of the company's stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BETA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BETA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,794,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an aerospace company that develops electric aircraft, electric propulsion systems and supporting charging infrastructure. Founded in 2017 by pilot and engineer Kyle Clark, the company is based in South Burlington, Vermont, and Clark serves as its chief executive officer. Its aircraft include the ALIA-250, designed for vertical takeoff and landing, and the CX300, a conventional takeoff-and-landing electric aircraft. BETA is developing these platforms for applications such as cargo transport, medical logistics and defense, with an emphasis on quieter, lower-emission flight.

Further Reading

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