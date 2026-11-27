BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) Director Michael Stone acquired 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $629,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,832,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,851,325.56. This represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Stone bought 20,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $341,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Stone purchased 13,125 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $251,868.75.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michael Stone acquired 12,820 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $251,015.60.

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BETA Technologies Trading Up 4.6%

BETA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 880,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,917. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. BETA Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. BETA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,007.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.83) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BETA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BETA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BETA Technologies by 257.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BETA Technologies by 555.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BETA Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BETA Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BETA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BETA Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BETA Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BETA Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an aerospace company that develops electric aircraft, electric propulsion systems and supporting charging infrastructure. Founded in 2017 by pilot and engineer Kyle Clark, the company is based in South Burlington, Vermont, and Clark serves as its chief executive officer. Its aircraft include the ALIA-250, designed for vertical takeoff and landing, and the CX300, a conventional takeoff-and-landing electric aircraft. BETA is developing these platforms for applications such as cargo transport, medical logistics and defense, with an emphasis on quieter, lower-emission flight.

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