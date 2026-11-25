BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $257,850.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,780,936 shares in the company, valued at $82,184,289.84. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kyle Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $235,350.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $265,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $295,950.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $358,950.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $283,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $280,500.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $263,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $206,900.00.

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BETA Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

BETA Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,311. BETA Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. BETA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 1,007.80%. BETA Technologies's revenue was up 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($9.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BETA Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BETA Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BETA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BETA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BETA Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,758 shares of the company's stock worth $25,167,000 after buying an additional 576,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $515,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BETA Technologies by 23.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BETA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

About BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies is an aerospace company that develops electric aircraft, electric propulsion systems and supporting charging infrastructure. Founded in 2017 by pilot and engineer Kyle Clark, the company is based in South Burlington, Vermont, and Clark serves as its chief executive officer. Its aircraft include the ALIA-250, designed for vertical takeoff and landing, and the CX300, a conventional takeoff-and-landing electric aircraft. BETA is developing these platforms for applications such as cargo transport, medical logistics and defense, with an emphasis on quieter, lower-emission flight.

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