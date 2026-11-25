BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) insider Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,750,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,542,185.84. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kyle Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $257,850.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $265,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $295,950.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Kyle Clark sold 15,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $358,950.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $283,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $280,500.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $263,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $249,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Kyle Clark sold 10,000 shares of BETA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $206,900.00.

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BETA Technologies Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BETA Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 2,724,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,311. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. BETA Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. BETA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 1,007.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($9.83) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BETA Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BETA Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BETA

Institutional Trading of BETA Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BETA Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BETA Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BETA Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BETA Technologies by 63.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BETA Technologies by 555.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

About BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies is an aerospace company that develops electric aircraft, electric propulsion systems and supporting charging infrastructure. Founded in 2017 by pilot and engineer Kyle Clark, the company is based in South Burlington, Vermont, and Clark serves as its chief executive officer. Its aircraft include the ALIA-250, designed for vertical takeoff and landing, and the CX300, a conventional takeoff-and-landing electric aircraft. BETA is developing these platforms for applications such as cargo transport, medical logistics and defense, with an emphasis on quieter, lower-emission flight.

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