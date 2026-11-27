BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) Director James Dal Pozzo sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $545,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,704. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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BJ's Restaurants Trading Up 3.2%

BJ's Restaurants stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 161,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $358.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.68 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. BJ's Restaurants's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of BJ's Restaurants from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ's Restaurants from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Restaurants has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ's Restaurants

Institutional Trading of BJ's Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $200,006,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 822,730 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 309,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 16.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,197,054 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $68,579,000 after buying an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $8,715,047. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. operates casual-dining restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse name. The company traces its roots to 1978, when it began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria in California. Its menu includes deep-dish and other pizzas, burgers, salads, pasta, ribs, appetizers and desserts, including its signature Pizookie. Restaurants also offer a selection of handcrafted beers alongside other beverages. BJ's serves guests through restaurants in multiple U.S. states, with locations combining a broad food menu and beer offerings in a casual dining setting.

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