Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) Director Mark Zenuk bought 2,500 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.98 per share, with a total value of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $827,820. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded up $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,293,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.15. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,566,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,516,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $266,653,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 7,555.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,804 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $202,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Bunge Global by 638.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,071,356 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Bunge Global by 1,391.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,751,391 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is an agribusiness and food company that connects farmers with customers around the world. Its activities include sourcing, storing, transporting and processing agricultural commodities, particularly oilseeds and grains. The company produces vegetable oils, protein meals, specialty fats and other ingredients used in food, animal feed and renewable fuel markets. It also provides grain and oilseed merchandising and related supply-chain services. Founded in 1818, Bunge expanded from its European origins into a global business.

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