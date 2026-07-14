Insider Buying: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Purchases $135,464.94 in Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $135,464.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,811,021 shares in the company, valued at $150,794,858.37. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,351,032.83.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 548,580 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,339,267.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 103 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $721.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 479,039 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $3,310,159.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,510,416 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,992.32.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARTV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 431,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artiva Biotherapeutics

Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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