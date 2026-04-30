Free Trial
→ The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Buying: Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Avidia Bancorp logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EVP Barry Jensen bought 1,000 Avidia shares on April 29 at $20.30 each (total $20,300), increasing his holding to 40,000 shares—a 2.56% rise—per an SEC filing.
  • Avidia trades near $20.77 with a market cap of about $416.9M and a P/E of 37.09; the company reported an EPS beat ($0.32 vs. $0.30), announced a $0.05 quarterly dividend (1.0% yield), but consensus analyst coverage is a "Sell".
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC - Get Free Report) EVP Barry Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $812,000. This trade represents a 2.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avidia Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE AVBC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 29,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,101. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09.

Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avidia Bancorp had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avidia Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidia Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Avidia Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Avidia Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidia Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVBC

Institutional Trading of Avidia Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,122 shares of the company's stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp in the first quarter worth $399,000.

Avidia Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Avidia Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Avidia Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avidia Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Avidia Bancorp currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Get out of these 10 stocks now
Get out of these 10 stocks now
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines