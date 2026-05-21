Insider Buying: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Director Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) Director David Habiger purchased 2,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $125,290.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $662,214.60. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,837,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock.

Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology.

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology. Neutral Sentiment: Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat.

Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Boston Scientific having fallen on weak results, and the stock remains well below its longer-term moving averages. That indicates investors are still weighing execution concerns and broader pressure on the shares despite the upbeat insider and clinical developments.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 97.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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