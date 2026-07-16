Insider Buying: British Land (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £149.76 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) insider David Walker acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, David Walker bought 21,148 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 422 per share, for a total transaction of £89,244.56.

On Monday, June 15th, David Walker sold 36,209 shares of British Land stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420, for a total transaction of £152,077.80.

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British Land Price Performance

Shares of LON:BLND traded up GBX 7.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 432.60. 3,068,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,925,875. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 318.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 433.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 403.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 396.65.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 28.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £523 million for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 86.48%. Equities analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 440 to GBX 430 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 410 target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 446.44.

View Our Latest Report on BLND

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

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