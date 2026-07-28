Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Acquires 3,340 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) CEO Conn Davis bought 3,340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $11,723.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,914.98. This trade represents a 17.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 1,730,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,319. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.32 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYRN shares. Zacks Research downgraded Byrna Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Byrna Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Byrna Technologies

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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