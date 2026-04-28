Insider Buying: Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Acquires 3,468 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Winfrey acquired 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.23 per share, with a total value of $597,293.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,462.07. This represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $170.77 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Key Charter Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup kept a Buy rating and a $230 price target (still implies material upside from current levels), signaling some analysts view the pullback as buying opportunity. Read More.

Citigroup kept a Buy rating and a $230 price target (still implies material upside from current levels), signaling some analysts view the pullback as buying opportunity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Opinion pieces and screens are calling Charter a bargain and arguing investors shouldn’t value the stock “like it’s going out of business,” highlighting low multiples and potential value upside if subscriber trends stabilize. Read More.

Opinion pieces and screens are calling Charter a bargain and arguing investors shouldn’t value the stock “like it’s going out of business,” highlighting low multiples and potential value upside if subscriber trends stabilize. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Index/industry context: signals of fresh industry momentum from the Russell 1000 have been noted, which could help peers and lift sentiment for cable/telecom names including CHTR. Read More.

Index/industry context: signals of fresh industry momentum from the Russell 1000 have been noted, which could help peers and lift sentiment for cable/telecom names including CHTR. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Charter released its Q1 financial and operating results: revenue roughly in line with expectations but EPS missed; details on subscriber trends and segment performance will drive near‑term outlook. Read More.

Charter released its Q1 financial and operating results: revenue roughly in line with expectations but EPS missed; details on subscriber trends and segment performance will drive near‑term outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed analyst estimates by ~$0.84 (reported $9.17 vs. $10.01 consensus); revenue was down 1% YoY—this earnings miss is the proximate cause of weaker sentiment and the share price pullback. Read More.

Q1 EPS missed analyst estimates by ~$0.84 (reported $9.17 vs. $10.01 consensus); revenue was down 1% YoY—this earnings miss is the proximate cause of weaker sentiment and the share price pullback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets (Deutsche Bank to $215/hold; RBC to $220/sector perform; Sanford Bernstein to $210/market perform), reducing near‑term analyst support and weight on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $321.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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