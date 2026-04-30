Insider Buying: Costain Group (LON:COST) Insider Purchases 4,169 Shares of Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST - Get Free Report) insider Fiona MacAulay purchased 4,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 per share, for a total transaction of £7,462.51.

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Costain Group Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of LON COST traded up GBX 8.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 184.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,682. Costain Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 110.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £490.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 187.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.06.

Costain Group (LON:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 14.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costain Group from GBX 210 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costain Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costain Group

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain improves people's lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK. By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

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